Digital Exclusive: Why going to a museum is fun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –November 9th is Go To An Art Museum Day.

Visiting a museum is like being a tourist in your own city where folks can learn about their local and national history.

There are many benefits to visiting a museum:

Reduces stress

Sparks creativity

Meet new people

Great conversation starters

Learn at your own pace

Sioux City has three places that people can visit:

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Sioux City Art Center

Sioux City Public Museum

Latest Stories