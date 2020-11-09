Digital Exclusive: Why going to a museum is fun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –November 9th is Go To An Art Museum Day.
Visiting a museum is like being a tourist in your own city where folks can learn about their local and national history.
There are many benefits to visiting a museum:
- Reduces stress
- Sparks creativity
- Meet new people
- Great conversation starters
- Learn at your own pace
Sioux City has three places that people can visit:
- Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
- Sioux City Art Center
- Sioux City Public Museum
