Digital Exclusive: Why going to a museum is fun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –November 9th is Go To An Art Museum Day.

Visiting a museum is like being a tourist in your own city where folks can learn about their local and national history.

There are many benefits to visiting a museum:

  • Reduces stress
  • Sparks creativity
  • Meet new people
  • Great conversation starters
  • Learn at your own pace

Sioux City has three places that people can visit:

