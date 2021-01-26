Digital Exclusive: What you need to know when removing snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The shovels and snowplows are out as streets and driveways are being cleared after last night’s snowstorm.

City Hall has rules for snow removal, like parking on certain days and shoveling sidewalks within twelve hours, both of which can result in fines if these are not followed.

For the Sioux City Fire Rescue, they ask Siouxlanders to give fire hydrants three feet of clearance during this time of year.

“It just makes it quicker for us to access that water supply needed to put a fire out versus trying to locate the hydrant then clean the hydrant in order for us to get our hoses attached to them,” said Joe Rodriguez, Deputy Fire Marshall of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The city prohibits removing snow into the streets. Rodriguez reminds Siouxlanders to not pile snow around exhaust vents since it can result in carbon monoxide filling the house.

“It depends on where your exhaust comes out of, through the side of the house and where you throw the snow on to or maybe there’s ice buildup from the moisture coming out of those areas. So, you always take a look around your house and the outside. Make sure that those areas are not plugged up by anything,” said Rodriguez.

Folks can find out more about snow removal at the Sioux City website.