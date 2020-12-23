Digital Exclusive: What you need for an Emergency Winter Kit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car accidents are common around the holidays, due to the possibility of winter weather, and can be avoided by driving safely.
However, it’s always a good idea to keep an emergency kit of essential items in your vehicle.
Emergency winter kits can be purchased at any hardware store. Folks can also make a custom kit to fit their needs.
Essential items for an emergency winter kit will include:
- Ice scrapers
- Snow Shovels
- First aid kit
- Flashlight and batteries
If there have been many reports of car accidents in your area and you find yourself stuck, be prepared to wait.
Items that will help during a long wait are:
- Food and water
- Wool blanket or hand warmers
- Phone charger
- Gloves and hat
One final item for any kit is to have some sand or kitty litter in your car that can be used for traction.