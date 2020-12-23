Digital Exclusive: What you need for an Emergency Winter Kit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car accidents are common around the holidays, due to the possibility of winter weather, and can be avoided by driving safely.

However, it’s always a good idea to keep an emergency kit of essential items in your vehicle.

Emergency winter kits can be purchased at any hardware store. Folks can also make a custom kit to fit their needs.

Essential items for an emergency winter kit will include:

Ice scrapers

Snow Shovels

First aid kit

Flashlight and batteries

If there have been many reports of car accidents in your area and you find yourself stuck, be prepared to wait.

Items that will help during a long wait are:

Food and water

Wool blanket or hand warmers

Phone charger

Gloves and hat

One final item for any kit is to have some sand or kitty litter in your car that can be used for traction.