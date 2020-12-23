Digital Exclusive: What you need for an Emergency Winter Kit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car accidents are common around the holidays, due to the possibility of winter weather, and can be avoided by driving safely.

However, it’s always a good idea to keep an emergency kit of essential items in your vehicle.

Emergency winter kits can be purchased at any hardware store. Folks can also make a custom kit to fit their needs.

Essential items for an emergency winter kit will include:

  • Ice scrapers
  • Snow Shovels
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight and batteries

If there have been many reports of car accidents in your area and you find yourself stuck, be prepared to wait.

Items that will help during a long wait are:

  • Food and water
  • Wool blanket or hand warmers
  • Phone charger
  • Gloves and hat

One final item for any kit is to have some sand or kitty litter in your car that can be used for traction.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories