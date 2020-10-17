Digital Exclusive: What to do after raking the leaves

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fall season means getting the rakes out and piling up the leaves.

Folks tend to burn leaves when disposing them, but this produces carbon monoxide and other pollutants according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Fallen leaves are rich in nutrients that can be used to nourish your lawn.

The Iowa DNR listed three ways leaves can be used to enrich your propety’s soil.

Compost it – a good mix of dead leaves and either food scraps or grass clippings contains both carbon and nitrogen needed for soil.

Mulch it – leaves are a free and natural fertilizer for your lawn. They can be easily shredded and spread using a lawnmower.

Bag it – If you have too many leaves for mulching or composting, check to see if they can be collected by waste management.

