DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: What is Chronic Wasting Disease?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) placed Woodbury County in a priority zone for deer disease surveillance.

The zone was issued after a deer was found on the south side of Sioux City that showed signs of Chronic Waste Disease (CWD). The DNR sent a tissue simple in for a follow-up test.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CWD is a prion disease found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose that is fatal to all animals as there is no vaccines or treatments.

Prion disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that can affect both humans and animals, but no human cases of CWD have been reported.

The DNR recommends not eating any meat from a deer that has tested positive for CWD. They also provided people with warning signs of the disease.

Excessive salivation

Thirst and urination

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Listlessness

Drooping ears and head

The CDC has reported CWD in at least 24 states as of November.

Overall, the CDC said that the occurrence of free-ranging deer and elk is relatively low nationwide.

