DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: What is Chronic Wasting Disease?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) placed Woodbury County in a priority zone for deer disease surveillance.
The zone was issued after a deer was found on the south side of Sioux City that showed signs of Chronic Waste Disease (CWD). The DNR sent a tissue simple in for a follow-up test.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CWD is a prion disease found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose that is fatal to all animals as there is no vaccines or treatments.
Prion disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that can affect both humans and animals, but no human cases of CWD have been reported.
The DNR recommends not eating any meat from a deer that has tested positive for CWD. They also provided people with warning signs of the disease.
- Excessive salivation
- Thirst and urination
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Listlessness
- Drooping ears and head
The CDC has reported CWD in at least 24 states as of November.
Overall, the CDC said that the occurrence of free-ranging deer and elk is relatively low nationwide.
Latest Stories
- Professors make impeachment case and Democrats say they’re all in
- Legal scholars testify as impeachment probe continues
- Pioneer Village prepares for kickoff of Christmas Wonderland
- Siouxlanders volunteer year after year for NAIA Tournaments
- One person dead, suspect in custody after bank robbery in northern Iowa