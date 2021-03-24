Digital Exclusive: What current drought conditions mean for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland got the first rain of Spring recently providing temporary relief for farmers and their crops from the drought.

Extreme drought conditions in Siouxland were common during 2020 with some areas being less affected.

According to drought.gov, Woodbury County had abnormally dry conditions as of Friday, March 19th.

Multiple rainfalls that help soak the area will replenish the groundwater that sustains plants during dry seasons.

Thunderstorms can also help during droughts but may cause runoffs that can carry pollutants and deposit them in the nearest streams.