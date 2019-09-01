Digital Exclusive: What brings artists to ArtSplash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Sunday’s sunny weather, many were out enjoying the last day of ArtSplash.

Robin Hesselgesser, an artist from Omaha, Neb. told KCAU 9 Digital about what brought her to ArtSplash and why she loves participating.

“I have a couple of friends that do beautiful stonework in jewelry and they’ve been coming to this every year,” Hesselgesser explained. “And they told me, ‘You will love the venue, they take really good care of the artists and the people that come out are just wonderful.'”

Hesselgesser also mentioned there are many differences between showing at an event like ArtSplash and a gallery.

“In a venue like this, you meet so many families, so many different kinds of people, you get repeat customers. So, there’s that feeling of intimacy, maybe, that you don’t necessarily get at a gallery,” Hesselgesser said.

Hesselgesser loves meeting all the different families and people that come by her tent.

She mentioned, “It’s my third year here, and I love it!”