Digital Exclusive: Owners open new event center in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A new venue opened its doors recently in downtown Le Mars that’s perfect for small gatherings.

The new Uptown Event Center, owned by Mike and Cheryl Wells, was made to create a more intimate space for smaller events.

“So as we looked around the community, the city has a great convention center and a few smaller meeting places, but we really wanted to create a real high-quality, very intimate event space with great finishes,” said Mike Wells, President and CEO of Wells Enterprises.

The space has already been used for several meetings and weddings and will serve as the central command center during RAGBRAI. The warm weather will make use of the outdoor patio for certain events.

“We know that around graduation time, space like this is always at a premium to be able to have graduation events. There are several large families in our community that struggle to find really nice places to gather from time to time,” said Wells.

The center and its adjacent buildings are on the site of the former Union Hotel, the central hub of activity in Le Mars, that Wells and his wife hope to bring back to the community.

“We want to not only honor our folks in our community and create really great places for them to go, we want to create a community that’s a destination for folks outside our community to come and spend their time and their money and experience something different here than they can in anywhere else,” said Wells.