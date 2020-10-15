Digital Exclusive: Ways to stay safe during peak times for vehicle, deer crashes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, October and November are normally the peak times for vehicle crashes with deer.

The reasons for the peak times are because of the harvest season for farmers and the mating season for deer.

“So, during these peak times, knowing that the farmers are out harvesting right now, is to make sure that you’re aware of it and to watch for deer coming out of the ditches,” said Deputy Zane Chwirka, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

The most common places for vehicle and deer crashes are busy highways, such as I-29, Highway 20, Highway 31, Highway 141, and more traveled areas.

Most of those crashes happen from dusk to dawn, early morning, and later in the evening.

“What drivers can do to avoid hitting deer is just being aware they’re out there and be more alert and watch in the ditches. If you see combines out in the fields, there’s a good chance that there’s probably deer closer or kind of run[ning] away from those areas,” said Deputy Chwirka.

If you come across a deer, don’t veer for deer but apply your brake firmly and brace yourself to hit the deer.

If you collide with a deer, remain claim, pull over to the side of the road, and call 911 or your county’s non-emergency number.

Deputy Chwirka mentions people shouldn’t approach the deer after the collision because it’s a wild animal and will be in a panic mode after hitting your vehicle.

