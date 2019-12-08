Digital Exclusive: Ways to beat holiday stress

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The holidays are upon us and they can be very stressful.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)’s Division of Behavioral Health offers strategies for helping out with those stressful, holiday blues.

  • Stick to a budget: Sticking to a budget can help calm the pressure of financial burdens.
  • Manage expectations: The holidays don’t have to be perfect
  • Say no to excessive commitments: No one can do everything
  • Reach out for support and companionship: When feeling alone or isolated, connect with friends and family
  • Volunteer: Complete an act of kindness
  • Celebrate responsibly: Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events
  • Be kind to yourself: You are doing the best you can
  • Make time for yourself: Do at least one thing you enjoy every day
  • Take the season one day at a time: Focus on things you can control and accept help
  • Eat healthily and drink plenty of water: Have a healthy snack before holiday gatherings so that you don’t overindulge and staying hydrated will help stabilize your energy levels

If you are feeling overwhelmed, the department also offered several different ways to get help.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories