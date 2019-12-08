Digital Exclusive: Ways to beat holiday stress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The holidays are upon us and they can be very stressful.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)’s Division of Behavioral Health offers strategies for helping out with those stressful, holiday blues.
- Stick to a budget: Sticking to a budget can help calm the pressure of financial burdens.
- Manage expectations: The holidays don’t have to be perfect
- Say no to excessive commitments: No one can do everything
- Reach out for support and companionship: When feeling alone or isolated, connect with friends and family
- Volunteer: Complete an act of kindness
- Celebrate responsibly: Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events
- Be kind to yourself: You are doing the best you can
- Make time for yourself: Do at least one thing you enjoy every day
- Take the season one day at a time: Focus on things you can control and accept help
- Eat healthily and drink plenty of water: Have a healthy snack before holiday gatherings so that you don’t overindulge and staying hydrated will help stabilize your energy levels
If you are feeling overwhelmed, the department also offered several different ways to get help.
- Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Crisis Text Line: 800-273-8255 or text GO to 741741
- Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 to text 838255
- Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660
- Nebraska LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors)
- Boys Town National Hotline: 800-448-3000 or 1-800-448-1833 (TDD line)