Digital Exclusive: Ways homeowners can keep deer damage to a minimum

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Deer can cause lots of damage to yards and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to try to keep your damage to a minimum.

The DNR says deer are most active November through April.

One way to keep deer from coming back is to create exclusions. These exclusions can be created by running a snow fence or wrapping burlap around young, small trees.

Another tip provided by the DNR is to remove all the outside items that will attract deer. Clean up items, such as spilled birdseed, and remember not to feed the deer.

The DNR also stated to create distractions, or harassments, that will frighten deer. One distraction can including motion sensor lighting or a sound system with noise that will scare the deer off. Another way to do this is to play with fetch with a dog outside. The deer will think the dog is a predator and will stay away.

You can also keep your garden statues and landscaping ornaments up all year round. The statues and ornaments could potentially be in the way of openings or too close together for deer to get through.

The DNR also suggested purchasing repellent. Store-bought repellent will work throughout the winter but will need to be reapplied. However, homemade repellents like chunks of soap, dryer sheets or barbershop hair will not work in areas deer are used to people.

