Digital Exclusive: Voters will write in unusual candidates during elections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you look at a ballot and aren’t a big fan of the who’s running, you have the option to write-in your own candidate.

In some states, like Iowa, voters are allowed to write-in candidates during elections. Auditor Pat Gill said write-in votes give those an opportunity to voice their opinion if they don’t like what they see on the ballot.

“It’s up to each state to write the rules on how they conduct their elections. Some allow write ins and some don’t. I think the legislature just feels it’s an opportunity to allow voters to voice their opinion if they don’t really care for either one of the candidates or the candidates that are appearing on the ballot,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections.

It’s not unusual to hear about someone writing in a celebrity’s name or a fictional character, but some people will be creative. Gill said there was one write-in vote from this election that caught his eye.

“Well, you get Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, you get those all the time. My favorite for this year that I was looking through was for the sheriff’s race. Chad Sheehan was running unopposed and so there was a write-in, was the fly on Pence’s head. I thought that was pretty original. I thought that was pretty good ,” said Gill.

