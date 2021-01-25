Digital Exclusive: Volunteers faced challenges during O’Brien County dog search

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – A weeklong search resulted in 23 dogs being rescued ended last Friday in O’Brien County.

“It was quite an adventure for us too. There were good moments, there were bad moments; we did find some dead ones there and some puppies, but what we saved, they were so loving just to get a place to go,” said Maureen Kruse, co-owner of Forever Friends Transport and Rescue.

Maureen Kruse along with several volunteers including Noah’s Hope were the main people involved in the search and it was not easy.

“Some of the biggest challenges there were it was a wide space and it was very open. It wasn’t open like there were paths for the people to take, but there were paths the dogs to get through,” said Deanna Leach, vice-president of Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

“The weather was not the best. The first day we were out there, it was drizzly and cold and wet, and one day it was snowy and then it got cold,” said Kruse.

But after a week of searching, the dogs either now have new homes or have been sent to various animal shelters.

“We have six left in our rescue that we will have vetted and get them all current on their shots. Get them spayed and neutered, if they need dentals, and then will find homes that we feel like are right for the dogs,” said Leach.