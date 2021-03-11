Digital Exclusive: Volunteer program brings “extra touch” for patients at Siouxland hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People who want to be there by their loved ones while they’re in the hospital isn’t possible right now, but there’s a group of those who can fill the void.

The Extra Touch Plus Patient Experience Volunteer Program is focused and centered on the patients, families, and staff at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

“Of course, the nurses in the NICU would love to sit down and cuddle a baby, but that’s not a part of their job. So, we have NICU cuddlers that can come in and provide that service to the families,” said Mary O’Brien, manager of volunteer services.

Mary O’Brien, manager of volunteer services at the hospital, said the program was suspended in March 2020 for six to seven months due to COVID before slowly bringing them back.

“They can rest assured that the patients and the families are taken care of by having a volunteer provide those extra things,” said O’Brien.

“It’s fun! It’s a fun thing to do! I work in the gift shop now, but I have done other things also…but this is my favorite,” said Mary McCoy, a volunteer.

Mary McCoy, who has been a volunteer at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s for over 30 years said since the volunteers came back into the hospital, patients are allowed to have one visitor.

“Kind of listen to their stories…and offer any advice or help with what they’re looking for or let them talk,” said McCoy.

O’Brien says visitors are getting things that they wouldn’t expect, such as bringing a cart of food and drinks directly to them without leaving their loved ones.

“It’s a win-win [situation] for everybody. Number one, it’s great for the patient and the families, it’s great for the staff. Again, we’re going to provide that patient experience to these folks,” said Mary O’Brien, manager of volunteer services.

McCoy mentions not being able to help out at the hospital made her feel lost but now has a feeling of satisfaction when leaving the hospital at the end of the day.

“I just walk out every time feeling really, really good that I have, maybe, helped someone, made them feel better,” said Mary McCoy, a volunteer.

For more information on how to become a volunteer at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, click here.