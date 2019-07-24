Digital Exclusive: Vaping and e-cigarette dangers for youth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As vaping and e-cigarettes become more popular for 12-year-old to 17-year-old kids, a new e-cigarette prevention TV advertisement has been rolled out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said in 2018, more than 3.6 million middle and high school students were already using e-cigarettes, the press released stated as the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did a National Youth Tobacco Survey.

MercyOne Family Nurse Practioner, Kimberly Stowe, told KCAU 9 Digital that 4,000 children ages 12 to 17 start smoking e-cigarettes or vapes each day.

“There is a variety of different chemicals in these cigarettes,” Stowe stated.

According to the FDA, those chemicals include acrolein, formaldehyde and metal particles like chromium, lead and nickel that are all toxic.

KCAU 9 Digital also spoke with Hunter Nelson of Alohma, an e-cigarette and vape shop in Sioux City. Nelson told us what they do at Alohma to help prevent minors from buying e-cigarettes and vapes.

“Here, what we do is, so if minors come in, we have to i.d. everybody who is purchasing something. If you are not old enough, we will send you out of the building,” Nelson stated.

Stowe also mentioned that there are several different cancers that are able to develop when vaping or smoking e-cigarettes such as lung, oral, pharyngeal and esophageal cancers.

“Adolescents who are 12 to 17, 80 percent of those adolescents will continue to smoke in adulthood and a third of those will eventually die from side effects of smoking,” Stowe added.

