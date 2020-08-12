Digital Exclusive: Vaccine trials enter Phase 3 in Dakota Dunes clinic

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – A local clinic is conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials.

As hundreds of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine are underway across the globe, a Siouxland clinic has entered into Phase Three of their vaccine trial.

The Meridian Clinical Research Clinic is testing the Moderna vaccine on volunteers at their Dakota Dunes location.

Meridian is still in need of volunteers for the Phase Three trials.

Volunteers they’re looking for:

Essential workers, such as healthcare workers, first responders, manufacturing/factory workers, transit workers, etc. (People who may be in close, regular contact with infected persons)

People with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, asthma, etc.

Healthy individuals age 18+ with no known history of COVID-19

People age 65+

Volunteers can sign up on Meridian’s website or call (402) 934-7563 if you live in Nebraska or South Dakota.

Latest Stories