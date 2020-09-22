Digital Exclusive: USD Theatre starts new season with free live-streamed production of ‘Julius Caesar’

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota starts the 2020 theatre season on September 25.

Because of the pandemic, the season will be done a little differently to keep everyone safe.

All performances will be live-streamed for free and open to the public.

The university’s first production for the season will be William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”.

Audiences can view the livestream by clicking here.

Plans for in-person performances are scheduled for this November in the newly remodeled Wayne S. Knutson Theatre.

Latest Stories