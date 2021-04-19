Digital Exclusive: USD hosts Clothesline Project for victims of abuse

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Students and faculty at the University of South Dakota (USD) are using t-shirts to raise awareness.

Over at the Richardson-Olson Hall, the lounge area will be the host for The Clothesline Project.

“This is our first ever installment in University Housing of the Clothesline Project, which is a national project to help survivors of sexual assault and other violences,” said Kate Fitzgerald, Director of University Housing at USD.

The projects give victims a chance to speak out about their experiences through nine different colored shirts that represent different types of abuse, such as physical, mental, and sexual assault.

“All of our students are able to make a shirt, so they were able to come in here and pick up a t-shirt and markers and things to design the shirts themselves. So, they can design a shirt to acknowledge their own things that have happened against them or somebody that they know,” said Fitzgerald.

Students can also write positive messages on a banner off to the side to show support.

“I think the whole purpose of any kind of sexual assault violence projects are to get sexual assault violence to stop so that we’ll be able to live in a world where these things won’t happen to people. So, this will be an educational moment to hopefully help students to understand that it does happen and how to get it to stop,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also plans to hold more of these Clothesline Projects in the coming years.