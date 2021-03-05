Digital Exclusive: Unplug yourself from your devices for a day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today is the time to consider our mental health when it comes to using technology.

The first Friday of March is National Day of Unplugging where we give ourselves a break from our devices and do something different.

Overusing technology has been linked to mental health issues such as increased anxiety and depression.

“If you’re staring at a computer screen all day and its kind of hard, you need to take a break, get away from that, maybe go for a walk up and down the house or the hall. We need to take a break from technology, it gets the chemicals back in your brain,” said Lucas Mann, licensed therapist at Siouxland Mental Health Center.

Based on his own experiences, Lucas Mann said kids are most affected and benefit the most from unplugging.

LUCAS – “Their phone is right in their hand. It’s almost like if I don’t have it, that’s what causes my anxiety. Set it down for a second and learn that it’s okay to let go. It’s okay to unplug,” said Mann.

Mann listed some of the simplest ways for folks to unplug.

“It’s almost like a restart button. You go outside, you go outside, breathe some of that fresh air in, get that vitamin D, interact or engage with people in the community if that’s your friends, families, strangers. It helps you restart, kind of almost centers yourself,” said Mann.