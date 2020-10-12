Digital Exclusive: UnityPoint Health -St. Luke’s employee receives appreciation award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A St. Luke’s employee is being recognized for his COVID-19 emergency preparedness efforts.

Kevin Handke received the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Award.

“It’s an honor to me to receive the award from the Sheriff’s Department. I’ve worked with them over my career of 31 years, but to receive an award from the Sheriff’s Department on recognition of everything that we’ve done to help them out, be prepared for COVID, to help the community out, to be ready for the COVID, it’s an honor to those guys to recognize all the hard work that we’ve done,” said Kevin Handke, Emergency Preparedness Specialist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

Handke has served the Siouxland community as both a paramedic and flight paramedic for a total of 31 years and has been with St. Luke’s for 3 years.

The award is normally given to law enforcement for their contributions to the community.

“It shows our teamwork out in the community, that we are willing to help out our community, our law enforcement, first responders, the community to help them guys out, to be prepared and keep everybody safe,” said Handke.

And what’s the plan moving forward?

“We just take it day by day. Things change dramatically day by day with non-COVID/COVID everything. We just keep our finger on it and we observe it everyday and we make adjustment as we need to day by day,” said Hanke.

