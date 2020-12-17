Digital Exclusive: UnityPoint Health gives flu recovery tips

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A bowl of chicken noodle soup and some ibuprofen are just some of the ways we’re told to treat a flu which turns out to be true.

Earlier this month, UnityPoint Health posted an article online about the nine tips that can help folks recover from the flu or COVID-19 faster.

Dr. Michael Kafka at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s sheds light on the topic.

“I think it’s more symptom relief that it provides, makes people just feel better and hopefully remember the other things like they have to do, make sure they get plenty of sleep and keep hydrated, things of that sort,” said Dr. Michael Kafka, Medical Director at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital.

Each tip is meant to counteract a specific symptom like dehydration, sore or dry throat, and fatigue.

“Allowing your body to rest allows your body to channel it’s energy and it’s various resources to your immune system so, hopefully, it’ll be able to develop the antibodies and the cellular response that you need to get rid of the virus,” said Dr. Kafka.

Dr. Kafka also pointed out folks will still have to follow CDC guidelines if they test positive for COVID-19.

“In terms of changing the recommended isolation times for folks that do have COVID; no, this does not change or shorten that period of time,” said Dr. Kafka.