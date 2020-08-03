Digital Exclusive: Unity mural in Downtown Sioux City helps bring unity to the community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A mural in Downtown Sioux City is helping bring unity to the community.

The Unity mural is located on the backside of Mac’s Auto Repair.

“Racism to me with all the different races in my family means a lot and that’s what brought me to this…peace, of course, is peace to the world, peace to everybody this county that we call America,” said Tim Angerman, owner of Unity Attire.

Tim said the symbol of his shirt inspired the idea for the mural, a symbol of America being one.

“We want this to be one. We want to push for one America, one. Race should not make a difference in this county, in today, in 2020,” said Tim.

The mural shows a hand making the peace sign symbol with each finger painted a different color. On the palm of the hand is the American flag and underneath it is the phrase “Unity. Peace and Love to all Races.”

Tim’s nephew, Kenton “Moose” Angerman, a street artist, painted the unity mural.

“I told him that I find a good spot for it. And then I talk to Mac’s Auto [Repair] and they were definitely on board with it. So, I talked to Siouxland Partners to get a permit for it and everything went nice. So, I thought that this was a good wall to do it on,” said Kenton.

He said he wanted to replicate the symbol the best that he could.

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling being attached to that statement because I think It’s kind of what everyone needs to see right now in this crazy time,” said Kenton Angerman.

Tim adds the impact of the mural on the community depends on the person.

“Whosever looking at it, as far as I look at it. You know, everybody has their own beliefs and I would hope they would look at it and feel the same way I do,” said Tim Angerman.

Portions of the money from the sales of the Unity shirts are being donated to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information on the Unity shirts, click here.

