Digital Exclusive: U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November 10, 2020 is the U.S. Marine Corps 245th birthday.

The Corps was established in 1775, eight months before the signing of the Declaration of Independence and meant to provide support for the Continental Navy.

They were disbanded by Congress after the war ended, but were reestablished on July 11, 1798.

Since 1921, Marines from around the world celebrate with parades, gatherings, and cake-cutting events.

Marines have fought in every war America was involved in since they were established.

People can show their appreciation either by visiting the Marine Corps War Memorial or thanking a marine they know for their service.

