Digital Exclusive: Truck fire closed portion of South Lewis Boulevard this afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A truck fire that started in the cab of a truck escalated, making the truck inoperable and closing a portion of South Lewis Boulevard earlier today.

Around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, Sioux City Fire and Rescue and Sioux City Police, as well as Sergeant Bluff Police Department and Fire Department, were called to the scene of a gravel truck fire near the 4400 block of South Lewis Boulevard.

Both Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff Police Officers blocked off through traffic down South Lewis Boulevard this afternoon so the Fire and Rescue crews could quickly and safely put the fire in the truck out.

The driver of the truck believes that the fire started from an electrical issue in the wiring of the cab. As the cab caught fire, the driver was able to get out of the truck unharmed. The fire progressed and burnt the interior of the cab; as well as, parts of the outside of the cab and the tires of the trailer that the cab was pulling.

After the fire was put out, the truck was towed to a nearby parking lot and put to the side for further assessment, while the emergency crews worked hard to clean up debris from the fire to reopen South Lewis Boulevard.

By 5:30 p.m. this evening South Lewis Boulevard was reopened to through traffic from Sioux City to Sergeant Bluff