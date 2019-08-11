Digital Exclusive: Touch a truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids got a chance to climb up onto and into some of their favorite trucks and other vehicles.

In the parking lot of where SEARS used to be, kids were able to get on and inside the real version of their favorite toy trucks.

Some of the vehicles that were there included large construction equipment from Lieber Construction, a large military vehicle from the Iowa National Guard, a tow truck from Stockton Towing, a cement truck from GCC, a police car and a fire truck.

Superstar TumbleBus was there as well with a padded ninja course. There were also bounce houses, a craft area and backyard games for everyone to enjoy.