Digital Exclusive: Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation gives final donation to SCCT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation announced earlier today that they will be ending operations.

“They are no longer going to be the Tom Peterson Foundation. They’re going to disband, I don’t know if that’s the proper term, but that’s what they’re going to do; they’re no longer going to be in existence,” said Rick Myers, board director of the Sioux City Community Theatre (SCCT).

The late Tom Petersen was a former weatherman at KCAU and General Manager of the SCCT.

The foundation is giving one final gift of $22,000 grant money to the community theatre to help keep its doors open.

“This final gift will help pay our bills and we can start planning for our next season and that’s our main concern, right now, is to try to get through this and going forward, to get through this, to get to the next phase which is re-opening,” said Myers.

Even though the foundation is closing its doors, that doesn’t mean the spirit of Tom Petersen will be forgotten.

“First of all, Tom Peterson is never gone from this building, he is always here. His presence is always here whether it’s the black box, whether it’s his picture, whether it’s just memories that some of the people that have been here for 25-40 years remember him,” said Myers.

