Digital Exclusive: To the Moon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon is coming up and the Sioux City Public Library wanted to teach kids more about the moon.

During the ‘To the Moon,’ the kids took a moon quiz, read some books about the moon and made their own telescopes to take home. They also watched a video about the moon landing and learned about the different moon phases.

The theme for next Monday, July 22, is LEGO.

The event was part of the library’s ‘Imagination Builders’ summer program held on Mondays at 11 a.m. for children in first through third grades. The is a STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art and math) program that brings stories to life through hands-on experiences.

The ‘Imagination Builders’ summer program series goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday with the last one for the summer on July 29. The event is held at the downtown library in the Gleeson Meeting Room.