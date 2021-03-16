Digital Exclusive: Theodore’s Academy celebrates one-year anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxland School is now celebrating its one-year anniversary on the unlikeliest of days.

Theodore’s Academy Preschool and Daycare opened its doors on March 16, 2020, the same day when everything closed across the country.

“The night before the Sioux City Schools had shut down, they made that phone call and said that they were closed down and so we didn’t really know what to expect,” said Paxi Cutler, director and teacher at Theodore’s Academy.

Facing limited capacity, budgeting for PPE, and constant changes made almost every day, 2020 was a challenging time for the new school, but there was a good result from it.

“Being able to work together through what is a very difficult time that nobody in the world could have anticipated so, I thought it was hard, but it was good for us because I think it just made us that much stronger of a business,” said Melissa Bowman, assistant director, and teacher at Theodore’s Academy.

And the staff that donated their time to the school operate as if it’s been there for years.

“I feel like we are almost much more prepared than we would’ve been just because we have had so many changes and we kind of know how to think on our toes now,” said Cutler.

“Just every day, we start that day ready to go with whatever it is that happens,” said Bowman.