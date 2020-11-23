Digital Exclusive: The Warrior Hotel to host “Santa in the Window”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids visiting Santa is a Christmas tradition that will look a little different this year.

In order to keep everyone safe this holiday season, Downtown Partners and the Warrior Hotel are bringing back a historical Sioux City tradition.

“Well , it was a collaboration between Dowtown Partners and the Warrior Hotel. Our first thought was, ‘We didn’t want to take Santa away from the children.’ So, we wanted to know how we can do that safely and then we remembered that back in the early years of downtown Sioux City, Santa was in the Younker-Davidson building in the window. So, we said, ‘Let’s put Santa back in the window’,” said Lila Plambeck, director of Sales & Marketing at the Warrior Hotel.

This year, Santa will be inside the hotel by a window, and kids will be outside with a microphone set up to talk to him.

“They’ll also be able to safely speak into the microphone wearing their masks. Masks are still required at this event and so they will be able to speak into the microphone and say ‘hi’ to Santa and Santa will be able to speak back to them,” said Plambeck.

Hotel staff will have someone monitoring crowds and making sure that visitors follow COVID-19 safety guidlines.

“There will be markings on the outside of the sidewalk so that kids will social distance from each other. Obviously, we have to stick with Gov. Reynolds’ mandates,” said Plambeck.

“Santa in the Window” will be open on Saturdays from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. starting November 28 and ends on December 19.