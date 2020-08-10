Digital Exclusive: The Siouxland Soup Kitchen to reopen on August 17

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local non-profit organization that helps those in need by giving them meals is set to reopen next week.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen will reopen to the public for dine-in meals starting on August 17.

But Danielle Tott, the Director of The Soup Kitchen, said that being closed has been a mixture of positive and negative for the organization.

“We’ve had to get a lot more…help with donations but that’s because we’ve been so much busier. So, where we used to serve about 100 meals a night and that was including people who had seconds. Now, I’m serving 150 to 180 meals a night and that’s just one helping. I’m kinda scared to reopen. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Danielle Tott, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

There will only be five tables set up, directional tape on the doors, and plexiglass up to protect the volunteers.

Some of the changes will include limiting volunteers due to social distancing guidelines and allowing 25 people in the building at one time.

“We haven’t let anybody in the building. If you donate, you need to wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s fine. I set a shopping cart outside for you,” said Tott.

The Soup Kitchen’s new rules and guidelines are made to protect people that will dine in and their volunteers.

The organization will still offer to-go meals but people will have to come inside to get them.

The dinner hours will also be longer from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. instead of 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I’m hoping a lot of them still choose to take to-go. That will make it a lot easier but we’ll see. That’s why I extended [the dinner hours]. Until this is over or until people are safer or more comfortable, this is how it’s going to have to be,” said Danielle Tott, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

For more information on the new rules and guidelines, see the Facebook post below.

