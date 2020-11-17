Digital Exclusive: The Siouxland Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holidays will be different for one organization this year.

The Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen will be serving food this Thanksgiving using the changes they made since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve never done to-go meals before and that’s what changed at the beginning of COVID and has stayed consistent even though I opened the dining room is that I offer to-go meals and the majority of people are still taking them, and I’m very happy about that,” said Danielle Tott, director of the Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen.

According to Tott, The Soup Kitchen usually has an all you can eat buffet for Thanksgiving, but that had to be changed to one meal per person due to the increased number of people she’s been getting.

The dining room will still be open, but to limited seating capacity.

“I’m having 25 people seated at a time. I have the tables marked off where, you know, two can sit on one side here and then two have to sit down here on the opposite side, but it’s kind of the best I can do. I only have one big dining room, but I took four tables away and separated everything as best as possible,” said Tott.

Folks interested in volunteering can contact Danielle Tott at siouxlandsoupkitchen@gmail.com