Digital Exclusive: The Siouxland Soup Kitchen in need of winter clothing, items

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the winter season here to stay, one local non-profit is asking the community to help with clothing donations.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s Erik’s Closet is in need of new and used items to help the homeless population in Siouxland get through the winter.

“Every day, when people come to The Soup Kitchen for their dinner, before they get their food, they get to come to Erik’s Closet. They get one bag, and they can fill it up with hats, gloves, toiletries, jeans, coat, whatever it is they need to help get through the cold weather that’s here,” said Lyn Armentrout, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

Lyn Armentrout, a volunteer at The Siouxland Soup Kitchen, said Erik’s Closet is in desperate need of hats and gloves because they don’t have enough to pass out.

She mentions when it comes to other winter items such as coats, scarves, and boots, they have a good supply but can always take in more.

“We will take winter clothing and we’ll put it out immediately. Whoever needs it can take it and use it. We never let anything go to waste, so we try to ask for what we really need,” said Armentrout.

Armentrout adds whether its people who are homeless or those in need, The Soup Kitchen and Erik’s Closet will help out everyone, no matter who they are.

For those who want to donate, they can bring those items to The Siouxland Soup Kitchen between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to the backdoor and ring the doorbell.

For the the full list of what The Siouxland Soup Kitchen currently needs, see the Facebook post below.