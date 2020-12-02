Digital Exclusive: The Siouxland Soup Kitchen in need of food donations for Christmas dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After serving meals to more than 100 people on Thanksgiving Day, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is now in need of food donations.

The Soup Kitchen said they’re not getting donations they normally receive from restaurants because of COVID-19. Some of the food donations they need include milk, bread, butter, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We’re recovering right now from making Thanksgiving dinner, and then we’re going to prepare for our Christmas dinner. So, in order to do that, we got to prepare a lot of meat ahead of time, so we can feed everyone because it’s an all-afternoon event,” said Lyn Armentrout, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

Lyn Armentrout, a volunteer for The Siouxland Soup Kitchen, said they’re preparing for the Christmas dinner by doing extra cleaning in the building, monitoring the traffic, and social distancing at the tables.

The Soup Kitchen is also in need of new toys because they’re starting to prepare to have Santa at the Christmas Dinner to present a toy to every kid.

Even though The Siouxland Soup Kitchen serves meals Monday through Friday, the food donations will be used to put together their Christmas dinner.

“So for Christmas dinner, we usually have lots of ham, and then we have lots of side items, and we let people pick what they want, and we have several desserts. We feed all of the Warming Shelter residents and then anybody else in the community that wants to come down and get a good meal,” said Armentrout.

With The Siouxland Soup Kitchen now serving more men, women, and children than ever before because of the pandemic, it’s important for them to receive donations.

Also, Erik’s Closet needs socks, gloves, hats, underwear, men’s and women’s clothing, children’s clothing, travel-sized toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and deodorant.

Armentrout mentions people who are out at night use hats and gloves when it’s cold outside, and The Soup Kitchen is trying to keep them warm, fed, and safe.

For people who want to donate, they can go to the backdoor of the building and ring the doorbell or call the Siouxland Soup Kitchen at 712-258-0027 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.