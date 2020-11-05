Digital Exclusive: The Salvation Army of Siouxland looking for Red Kettle volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland is looking for volunteers for their Red Kettle program this year.

The non-profit has 15,000 hours of bell-ringing to cover for the program, which will have 40 locations for red kettles in Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, and South Sioux City.

Some of the stores will include Bomgaars, Hobby Lobby, Faraway, Fleet Farm, Hy-Vee, JCPenney, Sam’s Club, Schools, Southern Hills Mall, Walmart, Walgreens, and Wilmes Do It Best Hardware.

“Once again this year, the stores are allowing us to be out there. This is the fundraiser that helps us bring in more than half of our annual income. So, the money is used not only for Christmas but all year long,” said Captain Chris Clarke, Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Captain Clarke said this year’s Red Kettle campaign is called Rescue Christmas. He adds more people are signing up for the Christmas assistance program than ever before because of the pandemic.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place for the Red Kettle program to protect the safety of the bellringers, customers, and staff at the stores.

“We’re going to make sure that all of the equipment is sanitized daily. We want to make sure that our bellringers are wearing masks to keep everyone safe. We’re going to everything we can. We’re working with stores to make sure that everyone stays safe,” said Capt. Clarke.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland hopes to have 1,000 bell-ringing volunteers for this year’s Red Kettle program and raise $300,000 between November 13 and December 24.

The non-profit will also have table topper kettles for businesses to place on their counters next to registers for people to donate.

For more information on how to be a Red Kettle volunteer, visit the Register to Ring website or call The Salvation Army of Siouxland at 712-255-8836.

Latest Stories