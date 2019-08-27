Digital Exclusive: The importance of the first five years of a child’s life

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first five years of a child’s life are the most important years.

KCAU 9’s Digital Team spoke with Angela Conway from the Crittenton Center about why the first five years are so important.

“What we’ve learned really through research and the first five curriculum here [Crittenton Center] is that children’s brains develop so quickly in those first five years so they have the ability to learn so much and really have that foundation for really good behavior and being successful and thriving as they become adults,” Conway said.

The Crittenton Center offers a free First Five Years class every Thursday.

“The Frist Five Years focuses on really helping parents learn how to deal with some of those challenges while being a parent,” Conway added.

During the classes, parents will learn what your baby’s cry means, ages and stages of development, building a strong bond with your child, effective disciple, choices and consequences and how to get kids ready for school.

Conway went on to explain that the classes usually wrap up, “How we can be our children’s best teachers.”

The classes are every Thursday from now until September 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crittenton Center. In order to attend these classes, you must be a parent or caregiver of a 0-5-year-old and live in Woodbury or Ida County.

For more information on the classes, click here or contact Angela Conway at the Crittenton Center.