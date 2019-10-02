Digital Exclusive: The importance of getting the flu vaccination

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flu season is approaching quickly and it’s time to get those flu shots.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, flu shots are important for many different reasons and there are patients who can and cannot get them.

The CDC states that certain people should get the vaccine, including:

Anyone over the age of six months

Pregnant women

People with chronic health conditions

The CDC also said that the following people should not get the vaccine:

Children younger than six months

People with severe, life-threatening allergies to the ingredients of the flu vaccine

There are also several benefits to getting the vaccine.

Keeps you from getting sick

Helps prevent serious medical events associated with some chronic conditions

Helps protect women during and after pregnancy

Can be life-saving to children

Getting vaccinated can protect people around you including those who are more vulnerable Babies and young children Older people People with certain chronic health conditions



