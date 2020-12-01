Digital Exclusive: The history of Giving Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as “Giving Tuesday”.

The day is meant to inspire people and companies to give back to their community in some way.

The non-profit organization that started the holiday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

The first Giving Tuesday was on November 27, 2012 and was covered by ABC News, the White House official blog, and the Huffington Post.

Since then, the organization has raised millions of dollars through donations and supported by foundations around the world.

People can participate in Giving Tuesday by donating or volunteer at their local charities.