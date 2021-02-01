Digital Exclusive: The Gospel Mission uses PPP loan to help pay employees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local non-profit organization was able to have their Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loan be forgiven by the federal government.

The Gospel Mission received a PPP loan of $171,000 and found out that they didn’t need to worry about repaying back the loan in late December.

“It was good, comforting. We knew that there was a possibility that some of it [that] we may have to pay back with a 1% penalty. At that time, we felt like we wanted to take care of our employees, especially,” said Paul Mahaffie, The Gospel Mission.

Paul Mahaffie, executive director of The Gospel Mission, said the non-profit is 100% dependent on donations from the community.

He mentions the organization doesn’t normally get involved in taking money from the federal government, but this was the first time they did.

“With the thrift stores being a part of our revenue source to fund all of the things we do, feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, and sheltering the homeless. We had the income cut off, plus we wanted to also keep our employees,” said Mahaffie.

The PPP loan that The Gospel Mission received helped them continue to take care of those in need in the community.

The loan also helped the non-profit make sure all 35 of their employees were able to be paid during uncertain times.

“It was really important for us to be able to guarantee that our employees will still have a job. One of the biggest parts of our operations is our three different thrift stores, so knowing that even though we had to close those for a while this spring, we could still keep those employees on hand,” said Emily Vondrak, The Gospel Mission.

Emily Vondrak, development and public relations director for The Gospel Mission, said some of the employees are current and former residents of the shelter.

She adds the loan was also used to help pay for utilities and bills around the organization to make sure things were running as smoothly as possible.

“We had a big increase in a lot of our services. We had more people come into our food pantry than ever before. We are continuing to serve meals three times a day, every single day out of our kitchen to anyone in need. Seeing areas where our services were more needed than ever before. We didn’t have to have any stop or gap in our services,” said Vondrak.

Vondrak mentions that the loan helped the organization focused on providing food, clothing, and shelter to those in need in Siouxland, not on funding.

“I’m thankful for many things. The Lord is taking care of us, and we could still reach out to those in need, comfort them, that’s what it is about,” said Paul Mahaffie, The Gospel Mission.

The PPP loan helped take the weight off their shoulders in having financial funding while still receiving funds from donations.