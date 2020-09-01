Digital Exclusive: The Gospel Mission opens new thrift store in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Gospel Mission opened its third thrift store location on Tuesday in South Sioux City.

The thrift store, located at 1901 Cornhusker Drive, is The Gospel Mission’s first location in Nebraska.

“But really this third one answers a lot of things for us. It opens up the door for us again to minister to more people and that’s what it’s all about,” said Paul Mahaffie, executive director at The Gospel Mission.

“Sometimes it’s too far away for them. Buses are normally, you know, every hour on the hour, and for them, it’s very difficult. But now that we open this place and we’re so grateful, especially for the people that live here or around in South Sioux [City,]” said Nancy Diaz, store manager at The Gospel Mission Thrift Store.

The Gospel Mission was able to acquire all of the property and the contents inside the store from the Salvation Army of Siouxland in August 2020.

“Well, I mean the obvious was [that] Salvation Army used to have this building but also it kinda fits what areas we need to stretch out to. And it has truly been an excellent location already for us, so we’re excited,” said Mahaffie.

As an organization that’s 100% non-profit, the funds from the thrift store go directly to the Mission’s efforts to support those in need in Siouxland.

“It’ll give us those funds again to feed the hungry. I mean, there’s a lot of people in need right now. Our food pantry, we’re feeding somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 to 30 families a day,” said Mahaffie.

“We can help them and they can help us to come up and build more for The Gospel Mission. We have around 300 [people] every day for food, feeding them, and clothing them to also. So, we have a lot of homeless that they need us,” said Diaz.

The other two stores are located at 215 West 6th Street and 4291 Sergeant Road, both in Sioux City.

All of the thrift stores are open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit The Gospel Mission’s website and Facebook page.

Latest Stories