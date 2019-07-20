Digital Exclusive: The difference between pools and splash pads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the hot weather Siouxland had Thursday through Saturday, the pools and splash pads were busy.

KCAU 9 Digital went out and discovered the differences between the pools and splash pads and asked Siouxalnders on Facebook if they prefer one over the over.

“They’re heavily used. It’s a combination between them being free, they’re super interactive, kids of them,” John Burns with Sioux City Parks and Recreation said about the splash pads.

Burns also mentioned that having them in neighborhood areas also makes splash pads really easy to use.

Splash pads also use less money compared to pools. Unlike pool lifeguards, splash pads don’t have staff that goes through rigorous training.

Burns said pools are valuable to the quality of life in Sioux City.

Burns also said that drowning is the leading cause of death of children under the age of 4.

“Kids learn to swim at our pools that is something that is very important,” added Burns.