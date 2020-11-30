Digital Exclusive: The Chocolate Mansion hosting charity tours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are taking the opportunity this weekend to visit one of the city’s historical houses.

The Chocolate Mansion, located at 2900 Jackson St., will be hosting tours inside the property for a limited time.

“We knew that this tour was going to be really popular this year with us becoming a boutique hotel and a lot of people wanting to see it, possibly for the first time. So, we knew that the demand was going to be high, so what better way to do it than to make it for charity,” said Kevin Wolff of the Chocolate Mansion.

Collaborating with Noah’s Hope, all proceeds from the tour will be going to the animal shelter. Folks can also drop off donations of pet supplies at the sleigh on the front porch.

Wolff said this will be the mansion’s first tour they had since it was converted to a hotel.

“Attendees of the tour will be able to come through each and every room of the Chocolate Mansion; all the public spaces including the carriage house and the suite we have above that. And they’ll get a nice insight of the history of the Chocolate Mansion that was originally built back in 1894 from Charles Mylius,” said Wolff.

Guests will be given personal protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizers, before the start of every tour.

Click here for more information about the tours.