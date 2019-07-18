Digital Exclusive: Teen book club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some teens spend a few days of their summer vacation at the Sioux City Public Library, reading a novel with the library’s teen book club.

The teen book club meets about four times throughout the summer. The book club is limited to 15 kids between sixth grade and 12th grade, and they get a great novel to read over summer.

This summer’s book is titled Hidden Figures, which is about a group of African American women working for NASA. These women helped NASA win the Space Race to the moon, all while dealing with segregation. This book was chosen due to this year being the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.

During each meeting, they start off by reviewing the chapters they were assigned to read at the end of the previous meeting. They get to ask their teacher questions about what they read if they have any and discuss some of the topics they read about. Once they have finished discussing the chapters and asking questions, the teacher proceeds by asking them review questions.

They spend time going over the questions, making sure everyone knows where the answer came from, and why the answer is what it is.

Not only do they read the book, but they also get to participate in fun activities like book-related art projects; as well as interactive challenges.

They ended their day by learning the phases of the moon and playing a Space Race game of their own.

The club is set to meet two more times this summer and will end their book club by watching the movie based on the book.