Digital Exclusive: “Team Trump on Tour” kicks off Iowa campaign in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The presidential election is less than two months away, meaning the candidates are taking their campaigns across the country.

Wednesday morning, the “Team Trump on Tour BUS TOUR” kicked of their Iowa campaign by making a stop in Sioux City.

The team consisted of Erin Perrine, Penny Nance, Matt Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker.

Whitaker says he’s uniquely qualified to help inform Iowans because of his experiences working with President Trump as a former US Attorney General.

“As a native Iowan, I just feel like it’s going to be good to get all over this state these next three days and talk about the President Trump that I know, my experience serving in his cabinet, and encouraging folks to vote for him this November,” said Matt Whitaker, former United States Attorney General.

The campaign tour will focus on Trump’s accomplishments during his first term as president and inform Iowa voters.

“We are so grateful to get to come out and just support our president, meet with amazing Iowans, encourage Team Trump here in Iowa, and really, I wanna be here just to encourage women, to make sure they step forward and they vote in this next election, and to point out the issues that are so important to all of us,” said Penny Nance.

