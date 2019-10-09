Digital Exclusive: Teaching fire safety early can help prevent future fires

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Fire Rescue is preparing the community for fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.

On Wednesday, Sioux City Fire Rescue was at Leeds Elementary School to speak to third graders about how to prevent fires and how to stay safe during one.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get out and educate the young kids on fire safety. It’s very important for them to learn fire safety early to prevent fires in the future. When they know what to do and what not to do and what can cause fires, it eliminates those structure fires that cause damage and possibly a fire death,” Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Kovarna said.

In the smokehouse, the kids had to find ten different items that could start a fire or could harm someone. They also learned how to escape a house that’s full of smoke.

With cooking being the number one fire starter in the nation and in Siouxland, Deputy Fire Marshal Kovarna said teaching fire safety to kids early on can also benefit the community.

“It’s community risk reduction. It’s another risk we can take out of the equation to help prevent fires, fire deaths and fire losses,” added Deputy Fire Marshal Kovarna.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue said in 2018 they responded to 240 fires with 89 of those being residential fires. So far this year, they have responded to 69 residential fires.