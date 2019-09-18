Digital Exclusive: Taste of Chile

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many students gathered at Western Iowa Tech’s Overlook Cafe to celebrate Chilean Independence Day.

Having this celebration is important to Chilean students because September 18 is Chilean Independence Day. To celebrate students sang Chile’s National Anthem and one student danced to the flag. They also did various dances that represented their culture.

Some students were up until 1 in the morning cooking food and other students were up until 4:30 in the morning finishing the decorations.

Felipe Leiva, a Chilean student, explained what it’s like celebrating Chilean Independence Day in America.

“[We] want to go and be there, want to be in Chile with your family, celebrating this day because it’s especially like Christmas in Chile. Obviously, I think we are all missing our families and that’s why we want to do something like that here at the college. We want to share with all the Chileans and feel like we are at home too. And also, we want to share our cultures with the Americans,” explained Leiva.

WIT students and staff were able to partake in the celebration by eating Chilean food and enjoying the entertainment.

Natalia Tapia, another Chilean student, said why celebrating Chilean Independence Day is important to her.

“It’s because Chile broke the chains from the government before the Spania. And now we can remember this day. It’s a big moment, like Independence Day,” Tapia said.

Although some of these students are homesick, they are happy they still get to celebrate.