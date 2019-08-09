Digital Exclusive: Tall corn causes safety concerns for drivers

ELK POINT, Iowa (KCAU) – Living in a rural area surrounded by cornfields can cause safety concerns within drivers.

Tall corn makes it hard to see at intersections, especially where the corn goes right up to the road.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges says the best way to stay safe with tall corn is by coming to a complete stop at stop signs, double-checking the cross-traffic more than once, yielding to the right, and proceeding through the intersection with caution.

He would also like to remind folks that some of the rural intersections aren’t always a four-way stop and that if you approach one of these intersections to slow down and proceed through the intersection with caution.

Following these safety tips will help you and others stay safe on the roads where corn decreases your ability to see.