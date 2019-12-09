Digital Exclusive: Taking care of a loved with dementia

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When someone becomes diagnosed with one of the many forms of dementia, it can affect the entire family.

Acacia Deadrick is with the Alzheimer’s Association. “Families are usually very emotional and a lot of times they don’t really know what to do because it’s not a disease you see until later in life. So, when they get to that point, a lot of new behaviors are happening and a lot of things that they’ve never seen their loved one do before are all of a sudden going on and they’re just at lost on how to give the best care.”

Pat Boggs, of Sioux City, turned to the Alzheimer’s Association when her husband, Mike, started showing signs of Dementia. “My caregiving role went from being more of care partner to then kind of taking over because Mike’s dependence on me was increasing,” Boggs explained.

Boggs said she and her husband had always worked as a team. But, as his dementia progressed, she said it’s all on her.

“I take care of the bills. I do all the cooking and cleaning. In fact, I clean his apartment because its part of my responsibility. Anything that needs to be done for decision making, that is my responsibility, ” said Boggs.

Boggs gave advice to new and other caregivers.

“In order to be a good caregiver, you have to take care of yourself first. So, you do need to take a time out once in a while. You need to be kind to yourself. You need to also understand that you can’t do it all. You need to ask for help.” Boggs added.

For more information on dementia, click here.