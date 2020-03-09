Digital Exclusive: Support Siouxland Soldiers receives certificate of appreciation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Support Siouxland Soldiers received a certificate of appreciation during their monthly community meeting Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, it was announced that the nonprofit organization received a certificate of appreciation from Up From The Earth (UFTE).

Randy Burnight, founder and volunteer at UFTE, was the guest speaker for this month’s community meeting and presented Support Siouxland Soldiers with the certificate.

“We give to any of the organizations, such as Support Siouxland Soldiers, that has a pantry that helps provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the pantry people,” said Burnight.

UFTE is a local voluntary system that’s designed to bring extra fresh produce from home gardens to people in need through the food pantry system.

Burnight said that UFTE gives out certificates of appreciation to around 30 collective sites.

Two Support Siouxland Soldiers board members and Up From The Earth founder and volunteer Randy Burnight pose with the certificate of appreciation on March 9, 2020.

Support Siouxland Soldiers has been working with UFTE for around four seasons.

Lori Risdal, a Support Siouxland Soldiers board member, describes the relationship that Up From The Earth has with the organization.

“[During summer and fall] when [the] produce is available, they’re bringing that and providing it through here and through the food bank. So that the veterans can have fresh produce, along with the usual non-perishable items,” said Risdal.

Risdal mentions the partnership with UFTE will continue to grow due to many veterans receiving assistance from the food pantry.

Support Siouxland Soldiers holds a community meeting on the second Monday of every month.

For more information on Up From The Earth, go to their Facebook page.

To learn more about Support Siouxland Soldiers, visit their Facebook page or their website.