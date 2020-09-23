Digital Exclusive: Support Siouxland Soldiers creates deployment dolls for military kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One local non-profit organization that supports military servicemen and women and veterans are creating a special item for kids.

Support Siouxland Soldiers are making deployment dolls for children from ages 18 and under who have a parent deploying in 2020.

“Deployment dolls are custom made dolls that we create for our deploying service members to provide to their family members,” said Lori Risdall, a volunteer at Support Siouxland Soldiers.

The dolls are around 12 inches in height with a photo of a service member printed on the front and a patriotic material on the back.

For security reasons, the faces of the deployment dolls are being blurred in the video.

The non-profit wanted to provide something for the military kids to hold onto while their parents are deployed.

“They could, you know, hold the doll at night and feel comforted. They’re small enough to fit in a backpack and go to school with them. We just really want to let our military kids know that we’re here to support them and they’re not alone,” said Sarah Petersen, another volunteer at Support Siouxland Soldiers.

The process of making the free deployment dolls takes a group of volunteers from the non-profit organization to print the photo onto the doll, stuff, and sew the doll together.

Every child of a military family gets a deployment doll, meaning if a family has three children then that family receives three deployment dolls.

While loved ones are away on deployment, it’s important for their families, especially kids, to know that they will always be with them no matter how far the distance may be.

“It gives them something tangible to hold that has a photo of their parent on the doll, you know, similar to a teddy bear. It brings them comfort while they’re separated from their parent,” said Petersen.

Support Siouxland Soldiers started distributing the dolls around May of this year and the reactions about the dolls have been overwhelmingly positive.

“The stories are so heartwarming of, you know, the way the kids react to these dolls and carrying them around, you know, saying prayers every night and just things that it’s just so positive and gratifying to hear,” said Risdall.

The non-profit adds they will continue to make the dolls as long as the need for them is there.

So far, Support Siouxland Soldiers have made and given out almost 200 deployment dolls and currently working on making 100 more dolls.

People can order a deployment doll for their military families by going to the Support Siouxland Soldier’s website or Facebook page.

