Digital Exclusive: Sunnybrook Community Church’s Hope Center reopens for indoor shopping

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunnybrook Community Church’s Hope Center has reopened for indoor shopping.

The center was closed for indoor shopping due to COVID-19 since March 17 and started the drive-thru service on the same day.

“The congregation was a great provider of food for us. After we closed, the congregation wasn’t able to provide the food that they had in the past and be involved in the community, in that fashion,” said Gary Blankers, Operations Director for the Hope Center.

Laurie VanCura, executive pastor of ministries at Sunnybrook Community Church, said the closure of the indoor shopping didn’t affect the church because they were able to move to the drive-thru.

“I think it’s been harder, obviously, because we had not, until recently, been meeting in person. So, it impacted us in that we weren’t receiving as many groceries from the congregation and community. But, what we did see happen is that more businesses were starting to donate because they really wanted to do something for the community,” said Laurie VanCura, Sunnybrook Community Church.

When the indoor shopping closed, the Hope Center was able to see and serve more people because of the pandemic with prepackaged boxes of food but…

“We believe the indoor shoppers will be able to make better choices for their households, their dietary needs. When we provide boxes, it’s a best guess for what works for them. But, when they were able to come in and shop, they can select the food that best fits the needs of their household,” said Blankers.

Having the drive-thru service was vital for the Hope Center because it was the only way they could continue operating and serving the community.

“Now, with both the inside shopping and the drive-thru. That really going to enable us to serve more people and less waiting time. It’s just going to be more efficient for everyone involved,” said VanCura.

In the last five months since the drive-thru began, the Hope Center has served more than 5,000 households and 225,000 pounds of food.

The Hope Center is open twice a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Sunnybrook Community Church’s Hope Center, click here.

